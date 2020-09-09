Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's UTA Message - September 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    624th Regional Support Group

    The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, discusses current issues and the September 2020 Unit Training Assembly for Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii. The Commander's UTA Message provides relevant information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 23:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766670
    VIRIN: 200909-F-PL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982506
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's UTA Message - September 2020, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Resilience
    UTA
    Unit Training Assembly
    624th Regional Support Group
    624th RSG
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    Make It Count

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT