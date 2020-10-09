Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Testing Future Warfare, New ICBM, and Tax Deferment

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features a look at the second phase of testing for the Advanced Battle Management System, a contract award for development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, and information on the government tax deferment plan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 21:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766663
    VIRIN: 200910-F-MY055-146
    Filename: DOD_107982465
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Testing Future Warfare, New ICBM, and Tax Deferment, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Nuclear
    Money
    Finance
    Bombing
    Taxes
    Tax
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Nuclear Deterrence
    Air Superiority
    AFTV
    Joint Warfare
    ABMS
    Advanced Battle Management System
    Joint All Domain Command and Control
    JADC2
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    ACOL
    Tax Deferment

