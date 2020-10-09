Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 34

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, James Buehler, Mark Kinkade and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - AFIMSC seeks ideas for the 2021 Innovation Rodeo,
    - AFIMSC hosts its inaugural Virtual Innovation Summit, and
    - The Air Force Services Center launches a pilot program for online food ordering.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 34, by Michael Briggs, James Buehler, Mark Kinkade and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

