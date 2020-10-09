Soldiers qualify on 50 cal. and Mk. 19 as a part of deployment readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 23:45
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766659
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-HK778-1001
|PIN:
|200910
|Filename:
|DOD_107982441
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy weapons readiness, by PFC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT