    Heavy weapons readiness

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Pfc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers qualify on 50 cal. and Mk. 19 as a part of deployment readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 23:45
    Category:
    Video ID: 766659
    VIRIN: 200910-A-HK778-1001
    PIN: 200910
    Filename: DOD_107982441
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy weapons readiness, by PFC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gunner
    Ft Hood
    Readiness
    Army
    Deployment
    Grenade Launcher
    MK
    3rdSVAB

