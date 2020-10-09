Soldiers from 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducted heavy weapons familiarization and qualification at Fort Hood, TX. The training makes sure soldiers are prepared for possible engagements when in a hostile environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 23:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766656
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-ZA256-909
|Filename:
|DOD_107982421
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, 3rd SFAB Heavy Weapons Range, by SSG Chad Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
