Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd SFAB Heavy Weapons Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chad Guthrie 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducted heavy weapons familiarization and qualification at Fort Hood, TX. The training makes sure soldiers are prepared for possible engagements when in a hostile environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 23:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766656
    VIRIN: 200910-A-ZA256-909
    Filename: DOD_107982421
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd SFAB Heavy Weapons Range, by SSG Chad Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Heavy Weapons
    Mark 19
    319th MPAD
    Chad Guthrie
    3rd SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT