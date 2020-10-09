Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACAPOC(A) Patriot Day 2020 Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Master Sgt. Fred J. Cohen, master religious affairs non-commissioned officer in charge speaks about his experiences during the attacks of 9/11, 2001 and the impact of Patriot Day on his service to the Nation.

    Courtesy video by Col. Gerald O. Ostlund.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 20:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766654
    VIRIN: 141212-A-IO181-060
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_107982415
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC(A) Patriot Day 2020 Observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Service
    9/11
    Sept. 11 2001
    Patriot Day
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT