Marines with Marine Forces Reserve speak to the importance of events that transpired on September 11, 2001 at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, La., Sept. 11, 2020. Amidst the fallen first responders of the terrorist attack on 9/11 were seventeen Marine Corps Reservist. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno and Cpl. J‘Vonnta Taylor.)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.1901
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766652
|VIRIN:
|200911-M-HB183-395
|Filename:
|DOD_107982372
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
This work, Amidst The Fallen, by LCpl Ashley Barreno and Cpl JVonnta Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
