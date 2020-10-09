Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9/11 Patriot Day - Remember And Never Forget

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Each year on September 11th, officially designated as Patriot Day, we honor those who lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks on that day in 2001. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 18:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766648
    VIRIN: 200910-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_107982353
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Patriot Day - Remember And Never Forget, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Hill Air Force Base
    Hill AFB Utah
    Patriot Day 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT