Taken from the Labor Day message of Lt Gene Kirkland, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, this video delivers “A DAY TO RECOGNIZE YOU” as a day of recognition for all the hard work and dedication throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 18:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766647
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107982352
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Labor Day - A Day To Recognize You, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT