    Labor Day - A Day To Recognize You

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Taken from the Labor Day message of Lt Gene Kirkland, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, this video delivers “A DAY TO RECOGNIZE YOU” as a day of recognition for all the hard work and dedication throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 18:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766647
    VIRIN: 200904-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_107982352
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Labor Day - A Day To Recognize You, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Labor Day
    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base

