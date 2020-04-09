Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) Training

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers train and certify on the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS).
The FLIR System's Black Hornet 3 (BH3) enables Soldiers to deploy a BH3 micro drone to gain situational awareness and observe where a soldier cannot physically reconnoiter.
Comprised of a Ground Control Station and 2 BH3s, Soldiers can now provide an even more in-depth description of the battlefield to commanders on the ground.
#Modernization #ArmyTech #ArmyFutures #ThisIsMySquad #TropicLightning #StrikeHard #AmericasPacificDivision
