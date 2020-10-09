The Good Samaritan

Haley Jackson shares her recovery process and aspirations after experiencing a motorcycle crash with her late husband, U.S. Army Spc. Cory Jackson, on Sept. 2, 2019 near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Months after the crash in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Haley finally met the Soldier who aided in saving her life, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Van Alstine, a quality assurance officer from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh & Capt. Ryan Debooy/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
