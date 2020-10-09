Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Good Samaritan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Capt. Ryan DeBooy and Sgt. Effie Mahugh

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Haley Jackson shares her recovery process and aspirations after experiencing a motorcycle crash with her late husband, U.S. Army Spc. Cory Jackson, on Sept. 2, 2019 near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Months after the crash in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Haley finally met the Soldier who aided in saving her life, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Van Alstine, a quality assurance officer from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh & Capt. Ryan Debooy/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 22:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766642
    VIRIN: 200910-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982309
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Good Samaritan, by CPT Ryan DeBooy and SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    North Carolina
    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Fayetteville
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Schofield Barracks
    Hawaii
    1st Corps
    U.S. Army
    Army
    NC
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    USARHAW
    #BeThere
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT