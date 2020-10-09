Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists mariner stranded in surf near Fisherman's Island

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City hoist a mariner from his sailboat near Fisherman's Island, Virginia, on September 10, 2020. The mariner's sailing vessel was anchored in water too shallow for boats to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766641
    VIRIN: 200910-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982306
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists mariner stranded in surf near Fisherman's Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    rescue
    hoist
    Air Station
    MH-60
    Elizabeth City
    helicopter

