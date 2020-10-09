Coast Guard assists mariner stranded in surf near Fisherman's Island

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City hoist a mariner from his sailboat near Fisherman's Island, Virginia, on September 10, 2020. The mariner's sailing vessel was anchored in water too shallow for boats to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020 18:03
|B-Roll
|766641
|200910-G-G0105-1001
|DOD_107982306
|00:01:50
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|21
|2
|2
|0
