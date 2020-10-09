Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson AFB Aerial Broll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of 354th Fighter Wing aircraft operating in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766638
    VIRIN: 200910-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982266
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson AFB Aerial Broll, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Aggressor Squadron
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    JPARC
    F-35A Lightning II

