    Building a Communication Plan: Every Piece Matters

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Jesse Snader 

    Defense Information School

    Watch how to construct an effective communication plan by fitting together pieces from research to evaluation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766626
    VIRIN: 200910-D-TA655-017
    Filename: DOD_107982201
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building a Communication Plan: Every Piece Matters, by Jesse Snader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    communication
    video
    tactics
    Facebook
    groups
    communication strategy
    structure
    strategy
    goals
    analysis
    matrix
    messages
    SMART
    objectives
    intent
    framework
    building blocks
    Instagram
    themes
    SWOT
    comm plan
    com plan

