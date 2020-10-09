Mr. David R. Clifton, executive director, Marine Corps Logistics Command, announces the launch of the 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. The survey begins September 14 and will end October 31.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 18:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766624
|VIRIN:
|200910-M-UF252-046
|Filename:
|DOD_107982199
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MARCORLOGCOM leadership promotes Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey participation, by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT