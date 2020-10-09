Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCORLOGCOM leadership promotes Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey participation

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Nathan Hanks 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Mr. David R. Clifton, executive director, Marine Corps Logistics Command, announces the launch of the 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. The survey begins September 14 and will end October 31.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 18:16
    LOGCOM
    Marine Corps Logistics Command
    FEVS
    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey participation

