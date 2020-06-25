Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EMS: Phase Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron is comprised of over 380 Airmen across 11 specialties to provide intermediate and flight line maintenance on F-16 Vipers, MQ-9 Reapers.

    The squadron provides safe, reliable, and timely structural repair, fabrication, phase inspections, crash recovery, wheel and tire, armament and aerospace ground equipment, and manages Holloman's munitions stockpile, arming the Air Force's largest F-16 & MQ-9 Formal Training Units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766622
    VIRIN: 062520-F-UH828-1002
    Filename: DOD_107982197
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMS: Phase Inspection, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holloman
    maintenance
    maintainers
    ems
    phase inspection
    hafbtv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT