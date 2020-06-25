The 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron is comprised of over 380 Airmen across 11 specialties to provide intermediate and flight line maintenance on F-16 Vipers, MQ-9 Reapers.
The squadron provides safe, reliable, and timely structural repair, fabrication, phase inspections, crash recovery, wheel and tire, armament and aerospace ground equipment, and manages Holloman's munitions stockpile, arming the Air Force's largest F-16 & MQ-9 Formal Training Units.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766622
|VIRIN:
|062520-F-UH828-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107982197
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EMS: Phase Inspection, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT