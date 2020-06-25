EMS: Phase Inspection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron is comprised of over 380 Airmen across 11 specialties to provide intermediate and flight line maintenance on F-16 Vipers, MQ-9 Reapers.



The squadron provides safe, reliable, and timely structural repair, fabrication, phase inspections, crash recovery, wheel and tire, armament and aerospace ground equipment, and manages Holloman's munitions stockpile, arming the Air Force's largest F-16 & MQ-9 Formal Training Units.