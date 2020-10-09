Dugway Proving Ground CSM Kyle Brinkman remembers the events of September 11, 2001, and reflects upon the lessons we learned that could apply to the current state of our nation today.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766613
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-RF501-095
|PIN:
|200910
|Filename:
|DOD_107982154
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dugway Proving Ground Remembers 9/11, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT