Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Southwest EEO Plumb Lines 1MC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer, and Cheryl McGuire, NAVFAC Southwest Equal Employment Opportunity deputy director, discuss Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 16:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766612
    VIRIN: 200827-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_107982150
    Length: 00:18:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest EEO Plumb Lines 1MC, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    EEO
    ADR
    Equal Employment Opportunity
    NAVFAC Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT