Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Next Generation: VFA-106 Prepares F/A-18 Aircrew For Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jorge and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)106 Commander Dan Catlin (TITLE :52) speaks to the mission of providing the Fleet with newly-certified aircrews piloting the F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan, James Shea, and Mass Communications Specialist Michael Jorge)


    (TITLE 2:52) Lieutenant Kieran "Zero" Sexton,F/A-18 Pilot, VFA-106, Hometown: Charlotte, NC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766598
    VIRIN: 200910-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_107982065
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Next Generation: VFA-106 Prepares F/A-18 Aircrew For Fleet, by Matthew Callahan, PO2 Michael Jorge and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    VFA106
    Maintainers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 106
    Gladiators
    4K
    2020nasoairshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT