The Next Generation: VFA-106 Prepares F/A-18 Aircrew For Fleet

Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)106 Commander Dan Catlin (TITLE :52) speaks to the mission of providing the Fleet with newly-certified aircrews piloting the F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan, James Shea, and Mass Communications Specialist Michael Jorge)
(TITLE 2:52) Lieutenant Kieran "Zero" Sexton,F/A-18 Pilot, VFA-106, Hometown: Charlotte, NC
