552nd Air Control Networks Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base introduces a micro-ground system for Air Force Spark Tank 2021.
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020 15:38
|Video Productions
|766596
|200910-F-XO631-1100
|1001
|DOD_107982061
|00:03:00
|OK, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, 552 ACNS - SparkTank2021, by 1st Lt. Ashlyn Paulson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
