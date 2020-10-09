Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist gives a virtual keynote fireside chat at the Defense News Conference, Sept. 10, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766594
|Filename:
|DOD_107982030
|Length:
|00:23:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deputy Defense Secretary Speaks at Defense News Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT