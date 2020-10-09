Coast Guard chief helps person contemplating suicide

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Isa Mariano discusses her experience helping a woman who was contemplating suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge, Sept. 10, 2020. Mariano talked with the woman, called her loved ones and with the help of a good Samaritan, brought the woman away from the ledge before bridge authorities arrived on scene to safely escort the woman from Golden Gate. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)
09.10.2020
|09.10.2020 15:11
|Video Productions
|766592
|200910-G-LB502-488
|DOD_107982023
|00:01:48
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
