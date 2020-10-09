Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard chief helps person contemplating suicide

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Isa Mariano discusses her experience helping a woman who was contemplating suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge, Sept. 10, 2020. Mariano talked with the woman, called her loved ones and with the help of a good Samaritan, brought the woman away from the ledge before bridge authorities arrived on scene to safely escort the woman from Golden Gate. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766592
    VIRIN: 200910-G-LB502-488
    Filename: DOD_107982023
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Coast Guard chief helps person contemplating suicide, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    San Francisco
    Golden Gate Bridge
    Coast Guard
    California
    World Suicide Prevention Day

