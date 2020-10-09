Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC's Mission Video: We are AFCLC

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The Air Force Culture and Language Center creates and executes language, region and cultural learning programs for Total Force Airmen, and provides the Service with the subject matter expertise required to institutionalize these efforts.
    https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/AFCLC/

    (Video by: Jasmine Bourgeois, AFCLC's Outreach Team. Score by: SSgt Tyler Walton, AFCLC's LEAP Admin)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766588
    VIRIN: 200910-O-XQ105-775
    Filename: DOD_107981939
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AFCLC's Mission Video: We are AFCLC, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    culture
    interpreters
    LEAP
    translators
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    region
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    mission video
    LREC
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC

