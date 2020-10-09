GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 10, 2020) A video featuring Jerry Doll, Naval Station Great Lakes' emergency operations center manager, as he discusses tips for preparing a disaster. September is recognized as National Preparedness Month Navy-wide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766585
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-GY005-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981925
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Preparedness Month: Build a Kit, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT