Chief of Engineers Promotion, Change of Command, Retirement, Sept.10, 2020, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766581
|Filename:
|DOD_107981906
|Length:
|01:14:13
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Engineers Promotion/ Change of Command/ Retirement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT