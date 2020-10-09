An author, podcaster, Silver and Bronze Star recipient and retired Navy Lt Cmdr Jocko Willink gives his thoughts on how to deal with leadership.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766569
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-WO545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981742
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy All Hands: Leadership, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT