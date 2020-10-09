Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Leadership

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    An author, podcaster, Silver and Bronze Star recipient and retired Navy Lt Cmdr Jocko Willink gives his thoughts on how to deal with leadership.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766569
    VIRIN: 200910-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_107981742
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Leadership
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    Jocko Wilink

