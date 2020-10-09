This video is to show how the AF in unified through its diversity during the times of the nation.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766565
|VIRIN:
|200910-F-AQ084-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981720
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force 73rd Birthday video, by SrA Alexa Culbert, Michael Hasenauer, A1C Ariana Howard, SMSgt Michael Jackson, SSgt Robert Kingery, A1C Jackson Manske, Thomas Meneguin, TSgt Robert Webb and A1C Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT