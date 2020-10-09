Top officials with the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center hold a news conference on the 2020 DOD Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 10, 2020. Speaking to reporters are: Nand Mulchandani, acting director; Dr. Jane Pinelis, chief of test, evaluation and assessment; and Army Col. Brad Boyd, director of joint warfighting.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766560
|Filename:
|DOD_107981652
|Length:
|01:04:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Defense Officials Hold News Conference on Artificial Intelligence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT