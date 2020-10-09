Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Defense Officials Hold News Conference on Artificial Intelligence

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Top officials with the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center hold a news conference on the 2020 DOD Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 10, 2020. Speaking to reporters are: Nand Mulchandani, acting director; Dr. Jane Pinelis, chief of test, evaluation and assessment; and Army Col. Brad Boyd, director of joint warfighting.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 12:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766560
    Filename: DOD_107981652
    Length: 01:04:43
    Location: DC, US
