    The Morning Show - Coveralls

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell interviews Mr. David Mize, Chief of the Material Control Division, about the new coveralls in the industrial area, in a segment of The Morning Show.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 12:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766558
    VIRIN: 200909-A-A4502-002
    Filename: DOD_107981649
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Morning Show - Coveralls, by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

