Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell interviews Mr. David Mize, Chief of the Material Control Division, about the new coveralls in the industrial area, in a segment of The Morning Show.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766558
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-A4502-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107981649
|Length:
|00:11:21
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Morning Show - Coveralls, by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT