14th BEB and Wildland Firefighters prep for burnout operations during August Complex wildfire B-roll package 3

Sawyers with the Billings IA, a Bureau of Land Management Initial Attack crew based in Billings, Mont., and Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion prepare a road for burnout operations at the August Complex wildland fire Sept. 6, 2020, in Mendocino National Forest, where they will clear out wildfire fuel such as trees and foliage. Soldiers of the 14th BEB are deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)