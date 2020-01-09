Medal of Honor: SGM Thomas Patrick Payne

Then-Sgt. 1st Class Thomas “Patrick” Payne served as an assistant team leader deployed to Iraq as part of a Special Operations Joint Task Force in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. On Oct. 22, 2015, his task force was given a mission to rescue over 70 Iraqi hostages being held by ISIS in a prison compound in the northern town of Hawija.
For his bravery in the face of danger, Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne will be awarded the Medal of Honor.
