    Medal of Honor: SGM Thomas Patrick Payne

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Then-Sgt. 1st Class Thomas “Patrick” Payne served as an assistant team leader deployed to Iraq as part of a Special Operations Joint Task Force in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. On Oct. 22, 2015, his task force was given a mission to rescue over 70 Iraqi hostages being held by ISIS in a prison compound in the northern town of Hawija.

    For his bravery in the face of danger, Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne will be awarded the Medal of Honor.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor: SGM Thomas Patrick Payne, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medal of honor
    MOH
    payne

