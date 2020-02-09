U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, perform room-clearing drills during a training exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 2 through Sept. 3, 2020. This style of training increases unit lethality and proficiency in maneuvering through simulated combat zones.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766547
|VIRIN:
|200902-M-FQ572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981515
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Open up, Room Service, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT