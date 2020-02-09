Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Open up, Room Service

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, perform room-clearing drills during a training exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 2 through Sept. 3, 2020. This style of training increases unit lethality and proficiency in maneuvering through simulated combat zones.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766547
    VIRIN: 200902-M-FQ572-1001
    Filename: DOD_107981515
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Recon
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    2d MARDIV
    Room-Clearing

