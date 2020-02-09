U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raven Driftmyer, a Traffic Management Specialist assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, talks about her reason for serving in the Air National Guard at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 10:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766543
|VIRIN:
|200902-Z-TW681-0069
|Filename:
|DOD_107981503
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
This work, Why I Serve: Continuing a Legacy (no music or lower thirds), by SSgt Hope Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
