Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve: Continuing a Legacy (no music or lower thirds)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hope Geiger 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raven Driftmyer, a Traffic Management Specialist assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, talks about her reason for serving in the Air National Guard at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 10:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766543
    VIRIN: 200902-Z-TW681-0069
    Filename: DOD_107981503
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Continuing a Legacy (no music or lower thirds), by SSgt Hope Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Serve
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OANG
    Stinger Nation
    Driftmyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT