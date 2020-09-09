Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report September 9, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: Army MWR services become available to retirees, veterans in Germany and U.S Air Force firefighters break out the jaws of life for some training in Belgium.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    This work, AFN Europe Report September 9, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    U.S Air Force
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    IMCOM-Europe
    424st Air Base Squadron

