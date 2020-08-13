Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Resposibility, 12 CAB Command Chief Warrant

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.13.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Ansbach, Germany – Col. John Broam, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) commander passes duties of 12 CAB Command Chief Warrant to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Slider as he assumes the command from retiring Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eugene Santos during a formation held at Katterbach Army Airfield, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

