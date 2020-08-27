Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Britain Video ft. Colonel Pananon

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Troy Pananon, Commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, sends greetings to the British community who is celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The battle was an epic, first-of-it's-kind air battle which proved to be a major turning point during World War II. The video emphasizes the special relationship that the U.S and the U.K. have held for more than 235 years now.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    United States
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    World War Two
    Battle of Britain
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Colonel Pananon

