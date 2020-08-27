U.S. Air Force Colonel Troy Pananon, Commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, sends greetings to the British community who is celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The battle was an epic, first-of-it's-kind air battle which proved to be a major turning point during World War II. The video emphasizes the special relationship that the U.S and the U.K. have held for more than 235 years now.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 04:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766523
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-SQ340-837
|Filename:
|DOD_107981121
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle of Britain Video ft. Colonel Pananon, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS
