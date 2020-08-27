Battle of Britain Video ft. Colonel Pananon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Colonel Troy Pananon, Commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, sends greetings to the British community who is celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The battle was an epic, first-of-it's-kind air battle which proved to be a major turning point during World War II. The video emphasizes the special relationship that the U.S and the U.K. have held for more than 235 years now.