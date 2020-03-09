Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMAC DAY 2020

    GERMANY

    09.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spangdahlem Multicultural Awareness Council held an event to celebrate diversity. The event took place on Sep. 03, 2020

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 04:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766522
    VIRIN: 200904-F-SS577-001
    Filename: DOD_107981120
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

