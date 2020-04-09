U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yeleen Neeley-Volcy, 86th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, shares the most rewarding and challenging parts of her job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. A CAA hosts professional development seminars, and educates all Airmen on re-training, developmental special duties and the base-of-preference program.
09.04.2020
09.10.2020
Interviews
|766521
|200910-F-HB697-4000
|DOD_107981055
|00:02:07
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, The role of a Career Assistance Advisor, by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
