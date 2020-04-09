Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The role of a Career Assistance Advisor

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yeleen Neeley-Volcy, 86th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, shares the most rewarding and challenging parts of her job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. A CAA hosts professional development seminars, and educates all Airmen on re-training, developmental special duties and the base-of-preference program.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 04:29
    Category: Interviews
