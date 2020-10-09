Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11: Two Marines, Two Stories a Generation Apart

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Munce and Lance Cpl. Faith Rose

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A Marine who served during 9/11 and a Marine born in 2002 interviewed each other about the historical day in American history. They exchanged stories. This was the outcome.

    (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose and Lance Cpl. Isaac Munce)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766520
    VIRIN: 200910-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_107981033
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11: Two Marines, Two Stories a Generation Apart, by LCpl Isaac Munce and LCpl Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

