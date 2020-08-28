Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be Safe, Have a Battle Buddy, Be a Battle Buddy, and Be Awesome to Everyone

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The 9th Mission Support Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Connelly discusses suicide awareness and suicide prevention.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Be Safe, Have a Battle Buddy, Be a Battle Buddy, and Be Awesome to Everyone, by SSG Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Suicide Awareness
    Suicide Prevention Month
    9th MSC
    We Are the 9th

