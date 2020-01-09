The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects_AFN cut

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766515" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Getting a handle on large base projects can be a difficult task due to low manning and the current limitations set by COVID-19. Luckily, the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron recently got a helping hand from a group of Air National Guard members to complete a few high priority initiatives around Yokota. Individuals Interview: 1st-SSgt Jason Lewis, 374th CES, Pavement/Equipment Craftsman, 2nd-SrA Dylan Flint, 57th CES, U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)