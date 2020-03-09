Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Squadron operations during COVID-19

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Derik Bendixsen, chief of preventative dentistry from the 18th Dental Squadron, explains the limited dental operations during COVID-19 restrictions, Sept. 3, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 21:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766512
    VIRIN: 200903-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_107980840
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Squadron operations during COVID-19, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

