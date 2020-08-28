Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban breaching range training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct training at the urban breaching range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii August 28, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766508
    VIRIN: 200828-A-JY808-681
    Filename: DOD_107980809
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban breaching range training, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Hawaii
    U.S. Army

