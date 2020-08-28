The 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct training at the urban breaching range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii August 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766508
|VIRIN:
|200828-A-JY808-681
|Filename:
|DOD_107980809
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Urban breaching range training, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
