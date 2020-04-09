Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air continues with redeployment operations!

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    This video shows the process of moving and sorting containers after port operations at Hunter Army Airfield, and the ability to reset and continue readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766507
    VIRIN: 200904-A-CE555-386
    Filename: DOD_107980798
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air continues with redeployment operations!, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTM
    MarneAir
    FlyArmy

