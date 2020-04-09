This video shows the process of moving and sorting containers after port operations at Hunter Army Airfield, and the ability to reset and continue readiness.
|09.04.2020
|09.09.2020 19:37
|B-Roll
|766507
|200904-A-CE555-386
|DOD_107980798
|00:00:39
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, Marne Air continues with redeployment operations!, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
