F-35 Demo Team at the 2020 Tri-City Water Follies Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performed at the 2020 Tri-City Water Follies air show Sept. 5, 2020, Kennewick, Wash. The F-35 Demo Team headlined the event alongside the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the A-10 Warthog Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 19:06
Location:
|TRICITY, WA, US
