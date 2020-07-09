Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team at the 2020 Tri-City Water Follies Air Show

    TRICITY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performed at the 2020 Tri-City Water Follies air show Sept. 5, 2020, Kennewick, Wash. The F-35 Demo Team headlined the event alongside the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the A-10 Warthog Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 19:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766503
    VIRIN: 200907-F-TY205-1001
    Filename: DOD_107980763
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TRICITY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team at the 2020 Tri-City Water Follies Air Show, by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

