U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers appeared before a Sergeants Major board as the culminating exercise of the Best Warrior Competition on Fort McCoy WI, Sept. 9, 2020. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. John Berry and Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766499
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-TX905-340
|Filename:
|DOD_107980667
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Warrior Sergeants Major Board, by SGT John Berry and SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT