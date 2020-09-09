Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 TALON FLYOVER STRINGER WITH NATURAL SOUND

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A collection of T-38 Talon's and Airmen preparing and conducting a flyover in California.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766498
    VIRIN: 200909-F-BN304-002
    Filename: DOD_107980666
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38 TALON FLYOVER STRINGER WITH NATURAL SOUND, by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fly Over
    Beale AFB
    T-38
    49rers

