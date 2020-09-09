Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess FD: Fire Safety Tips Within the Dorms

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    7th Civil Engineer Squadron Firefighter A1C Luke Salle explains fire safety for the dorm residents on Dyess Air Force Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 18:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766497
    VIRIN: 200909-F-JR630-001
    Filename: DOD_107980664
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess FD: Fire Safety Tips Within the Dorms, by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention
    Safety Tips
    Dorm Management
    Dyess FD

