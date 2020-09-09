Col. David Berkland and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken share a message with Team Eielson about the importance of remaining vigilant during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 17:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766491
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107980602
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Team COVID Message, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
