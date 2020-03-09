Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Security, Insider Threat Awareness, Information Security

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    This training video covers Operations Security, Insider Threat Awareness, Information Security. 167th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Marty Timko an introduction to the training. Senior Master Sgt. Michael Darby narrates the training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 15:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766484
    VIRIN: 200903-Z-PU513-001
    Filename: DOD_107980430
    Length: 00:15:55
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Security, Insider Threat Awareness, Information Security, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    operations security
    information security
    insider threat awareness

