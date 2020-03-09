This training video covers Operations Security, Insider Threat Awareness, Information Security. 167th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Marty Timko an introduction to the training. Senior Master Sgt. Michael Darby narrates the training.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 15:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766484
|VIRIN:
|200903-Z-PU513-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107980430
|Length:
|00:15:55
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operations Security, Insider Threat Awareness, Information Security, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
